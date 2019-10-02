Let's 'taco' 'bout these deals for National Taco Day

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

While it isn’t a Tuesday, Oct. 4 is a day for taco lovers because it’s National Taco Day.

To celebrate, these local and national restaurants are serving up delicious deals that are something to "taco" 'bout.

Chronic Tacos – Get a free taco from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow the restaurant on social media to get the code word for the offer.

Chuy’s – You can add a crispy beef taco to your entrée for only $1. Only two discounted tacos per person. There are also $1 floaters available all day. However, if you dine in while dressed like a taco, you get a free entrée of your choice.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – You can celebrate National Taco Day a day early at Fuzzy’s with $1 select tacos served all day. This is for dine-in orders only.

Hurricane Grill & Wings – With the purchase of one taco and two drinks, you can get one taco free.

On the Border – For $8.99, you can eat an endless supply of seasoned ground beef or chicken tinga tacos. You can get endless Southwest chicken or brisket tacos for $10.99.

Taco Bell – Get four tacos, two crunchy and two nacho cheese-flavored Doritos Locos tacos, for $5.

Tijuana Flats – This might be the best deal because Tijuana Flats is celebrating all weekend. From Friday through Sunday, you can get two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99.

These deals are sure to satisfy your taco cravings.



