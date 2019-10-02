News

Let's 'taco' 'bout these deals for National Taco Day

Taco lovers, mark your calendar for Oct. 4

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

While it isn’t a Tuesday, Oct. 4 is a day for taco lovers because it’s National Taco Day.

To celebrate, these local and national restaurants are serving up delicious deals that are something to "taco" 'bout. 

More News Headlines

Chronic Tacos – Get a free taco from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow the restaurant on social media to get the code word for the offer. 

Chuy’s – You can add a crispy beef taco to your entrée for only $1. Only two discounted tacos per person. There are also $1 floaters available all day. However, if you dine in while dressed like a taco, you get a free entrée of your choice. 

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – You can celebrate National Taco Day a day early at Fuzzy’s with $1 select tacos served all day. This is for dine-in orders only. 

Hurricane Grill & Wings – With the purchase of one taco and two drinks, you can get one taco free. 

On the Border – For $8.99, you can eat an endless supply of seasoned ground beef or chicken tinga tacos. You can get endless Southwest chicken or brisket tacos for $10.99. 

Taco Bell – Get four tacos, two crunchy and two nacho cheese-flavored Doritos Locos tacos, for $5. 

Tijuana Flats – This might be the best deal because Tijuana Flats is celebrating all weekend. From Friday through Sunday, you can get two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99. 

These deals are sure to satisfy your taco cravings. 
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.