License place readers, security changes in effect at UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - License plate readers are now in place and working at the University of Central Florida.

The source of technology has been in the talks for years and now will help UCF police track down unwanted guests.

"I think it’s going to be a game changer for us and it will help us prevent crimes on the front end and help us investigate crimes on the back end," Chief Carl Metzger said.

Metzger explained the new security change will make the campus a safer place.

"If a subject comes on to campus and that vehicle is associated with criminal activity already, it will alert our call center and they will dispatch an officer to intercept that vehicle," he said.

Sophomore Nicole Dlrome said she got an email about the new security change and feels license plate readers will help her feel safer when she goes to class.

"Usually, I come here at night to go to the library to study, and so I feel much safer if they were to know someone’s license plate," she said.

A new parking policy is also in effect to promote campus safety. From now on, all cars on campus will be required to park in spaces nose-in and plate-out. Failure to do so may result in a warning or parking citation.

