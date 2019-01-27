License plate reader helps nab 'America's Most Wanted' suspect in Flagler

PALM COAST, Fla. - A man featured on "America's Most Wanted" is behind bars in Flagler County after running from authorities in Virginia.

Officials from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said fugitive Michael Eugene Moore peacefully surrendered after a standoff that lasted more than three hours on Beaverdam Lane in Palm Coast. He was then arrested on charges of grand theft and resisting arrest without violence.

Moore was featured on the TV show "America's Most Wanted" in1996 after stabbing his wife 33 times and abducting his 5-year-old daughter, according to authorities.

Moore had an active fugitive warrant out of Virginia for assault and battery charges different from those in 1996 at the time of his arrest. He is also being investigated in connection with a Virginia armed robbery in which a woman was tied up and her vehicle was stolen.

The stolen car is what tipped authorities off to Moore's presence.

Deputies said around 3:41 p.m. Saturday, a license plate reader alerted them that a stolen vehicle out of Virginia was traveling on Palm Coast Parkway. After an initial attempted traffic stop on Belle Terre Parkway, Moore eventually pulled over on Beaverdam Lane but then refused to get out, according to officials.

Because of Moore's alleged violent history, deputies evacuated homes in the vicinity of Moore's stopped vehicle. The Sheriff's Office's SWAT team, hostage negotiation team, K-9 officers, patrol deputies and helicopter all responded to the scene.

Moore is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on the charges out of both Flagler County and Virginia.

“This incident could have had a very different outcome,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is a guy with an extremely violent history. We will never know what crimes we may have prevented by apprehending him tonight. I want to thank our citizens for their patience as we worked through this incident. I am very proud of our team and thankful that no one was injured and this violent offender is now in jail where he belongs.”

