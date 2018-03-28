Lifeguards warn of hazardous rip currents in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - On Wednesday, Beach Safety Patrol flew the red flag to warn beachgoers of the rough surf in Volusia County and rescued 27 people out of the ocean.

"We don't have a very strong lateral current. The conditions have picked up and the rip currents are pulling harder than they have been in the last few days," Capt. Tammy Malphurs of the Beach Safety Patrol said.

Rescue crews pulled more than two dozen people from the water throughout the day and plan to have all hands on deck for the big Easter crowds they're expecting this weekend. Members of the Phillips family, who are visiting from Chicago, said they're paying attention to the warnings.

"We're being careful. Whenever they're going out into the ocean, one of us is going with them," Cheryl Phillips said.

Beachgoers also braved the cooler temperatures but wouldn't venture too far out to catch some waves.

"When it's rough like this, you don't fool around with Mother Nature," said Jim Huckabone.

Malphurs stressed that it's important to swim in front of a lifeguard and explained what to do if swimmers get caught in a rip current.

"Swim parallel to shore. Try to swim left or right out of the rip current. Yell for help and float. Do not panic," Malphurs said. "Most importantly, it can happen any time of year. We just happen to have a lot of people out here and they're (the current are) strong today."

