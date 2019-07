SUMMERFIELD - A fire engulfed a house in Summerfield following a lighting strike Saturday, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Lighting struck a home in the 17000 block of Southeast 115th Circle, which caused a fire, authorities said.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and possessions in the home were saved, according to authorities.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, authorities said.



