Lightning damages Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Lightning damaged a Orange County home on Warrington Drive Wednesday afternoon.
This is about 1-2 miles east of State Road 434 and 1,000 feet south of McCulloch Road.
The homeowner said the damaged area is about 4 feet wide.
He said firefighters responded quickly to put out the flames and save his home.
No one was injured in the incident.
There was a lot of lightning strikes in the area Wednesday.
News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges said one 30-minute time period in the area had 500 lightning strikes.
