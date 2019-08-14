Lightning damages Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Lightning damaged a Orange County home on Warrington Drive Wednesday afternoon.

This is about 1-2 miles east of State Road 434 and 1,000 feet south of McCulloch Road.

The homeowner said the damaged area is about 4 feet wide.

He said firefighters responded quickly to put out the flames and save his home.

No one was injured in the incident.

There was a lot of lightning strikes in the area Wednesday.

News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges said one 30-minute time period in the area had 500 lightning strikes.

