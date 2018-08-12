Lightning hits Palm Coast apartment building, causing fire

PALM COAST, Fla. - A bolt of lightning struck the Pine Lakes Apartments at 121 Pine Lakes Parkway North in Palm Coast on Sunday afternoon, causing a fire to start and spread through 16 units in the building, according to authorities.

Fire officials say that there was also water damage due to a water line break caused by the lightning.

Authorities say that the Red Cross has a team coming into the apartment building to assist with the cleanup.

