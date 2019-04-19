Lightning strike suspected cause of apartment fire in Lake County

The Tavares Fire Department said a lightning strike is the suspected cause of an apartment fire in Eustis off Ruleme Street.

The Fire Department posted photos on social media showing firefighters examining the damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

There was also a house fire in Winter Haven around 1 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of Avenue M Southeast.

Investigators said it is suspected that winds caused a tall antenna on the property to blow over causing it to fall on power lines.

This caused a power surge, leading to an overload of power that resulted in the fire, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

No one was injured in that fire, either.



