DeLAND, Fla. - A woman was struck by lightning Tuesday evening in DeLand, city officials said.

It happened near the parking lot of a Denny's on North Woodland Boulevard at about 6 p.m. The victim's name and age were not available, but officials said she is a manager at the restaurant.

She was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries. She is in very serious condition.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

