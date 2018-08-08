Lights come on at night in 'I-4 Eyesore' building

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Two weeks ago the lights came on at night inside the Majesty building in Altamonte Springs, and many hoped the building that's been nicknamed the "I-4 Eyesore" was showing signs of life.

It has been under construction since 2001, but even with the glimmer of hope, a final move-in date is just as elusive as it always has been.

Claud Bowers, the president of SuperChannel, has been giving tours of the building for years, and there has been some progress made in the last year.

One of three parking garages has been completed, there is some lighting installed on the inside and Bowers said SuperChannel has hired a contractor to start additional work on the interior.

In the past few years, SuperChannel 55, which broadcasts Christian programming, has had some financial windfalls.

Public records show the television station received $20 million from the Federal Communications Commission after scoring a winning bid in the Spectrum Incentive Auction.

It also got money from the government for land needed for the I-4 expansion but apparently, it's not enough to finish the job.

"We're paying as we go. We have no debt," Bowers said. "We probably don't have enough quite yet to move in, but certainly we're working on that."

That has been and continues to be the issue, 17 years after construction began.

So when, when will it be finished?

"Certainly eight to 12 months is the window and that's the official word," Bowers said.

He has given deadlines in the past.

"I've never given a date," he said.

When News 6 interviewed him in May 2017, he did give a date for the exterior of the building to be finished.

"That's our target is to finish by Thanksgiving Day. Certainly by the end of this year, the exterior of the building, including the landscaping," he said in 2017.

But it didn't happen.

"I might have mentioned a season or a goal in mind, but the point is, we're excited about the interstate off-ramps that are coming in," he said during an interview last week.

With the change of topic, it's clear Bowers doesn't want to commit to a hard deadline. He said that, in 17 years, SuperChannel has never veered from the original design.

While the shell of the building is 17 years old, the city of Altamonte Springs is requiring the mechanical and engineering specifications be up to code by today's standards, according to Bowers.

It might be best to say, the building will be finished when it's finished.

