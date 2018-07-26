'I-4 Eyesore' lights up, shows signs of life

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A glimmer of hope is now shining through an infamous I-4 landmark.

The Majesty Building on Central Parkway in Altamonte Springs, often called the "I-4 Eyesore," is now showing signs of life.

News 6 on Wednesday night spotted the lights on inside the building, which has been under construction since 2001.

The building will eventually be the headquarters for SuperChannel 55, which broadcasts Christian programming.

News 6 reached out to president Claud Bowers to get a timeline for completion, but have not received an answer.

