Jason Aldean show, J-Cole festival among events postponed by Hurricane Florence

J. Cole has been forced to cancel his Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina due to the expected arrival of Hurricane Florence.

Concerts and sporting events unfortunately won’t provide much of a diversion for people in the path of Hurricane Florence this weekend.

Several notable concerts, festivals and games have been postponed or outright canceled due to the expected arrival of the storm.

Here is a list of notable events that won’t take place this weekend as scheduled.

Concerts

The Zac Brown Band has canceled concerts scheduled this weekend for Charlotte (Thursday), Raleigh (Friday) and Virginia Beach (Saturday). No reschedule dates have been announced.

Alan Jackson has postponed concerts in Charlotte on Sept. 14 and 15. No reschedule dates have been announced.

Jason Aldean's concert in Cincinnati has been canceled due to heavy rain in Ohio from Hurricane Florence, which has caused the Ohio River to rise above flood stage. Due to the unprecedented amount of rainfall over the past few days causing the Ohio River to rise above flood stage, the Jason Aldean concert scheduled for this Thursday, September 13th has been cancelled. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 10, 2018

Festivals

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, a one-day event scheduled in Raleigh that was supposed to feature Cole, SZA, Young Thug, Nelly, Big Sean and others, was canceled with hope of rescheduling at a later date. Mannn. Due to this Hurricane heading to NC, we have to cancel Dreamville Festival. We’re working to get another date, but right now safety is most important. I appreciate everybody that was headed to rock with us. 30,000 + were expected. 🤯🤯



All tickets will be refunded. Bsafe — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 10, 2018

The Soul Day Junction Music Festival in Charlotte, a two-day event, has been postponed with a reschedule date to be announced later.

The H Street Festival, Washington D.C., an annual festival with arts, music and food vendors, has been rescheduled for Oct. 13.

DC VegFest, an annual festival with vegan foods and products, has been canceled and won’t be rescheduled. This is the first time in the 10-year history of the event it won’t take place.

The Alexandria King Street Art Festival, an annual event in Alexandria, Va., has been rescheduled for Sept. 22 and 23.

Sporting events

Thursday

Boston College at Wake Forest football - Moved up two hours to a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.

Old Dominion at Charlotte football - Moved to 4 p.m. Thursday; originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday

Friday

Virginia Military Institute and East Tennessee State football - Moved from Saturday to 2:30 p.m. Friday

Saturday

Georgia Southern at Clemson football - Moved to noon from 3:30

Ohio at Virginia football - Moved to 4:30 p.m. and will be played at Vanderbilt University in Nashville

Postponed college football games (potential reschedule dates TBA)

East Carolina at Virginia Tech

West Virginia at North Carolina State

Central Florida at North Carolina

Southern Miss at Appalachian State



Graham Media Group 2018