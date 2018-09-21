Live-in boyfriend arrested in Orlando toddler's 'torture' death

ORLANDO, Fla. - A second arrest has been made in the death of a 2-year-old Orlando boy who police said was "tortured."

Orlando police tweeted Friday that Johnathan Pursglove, 25, was arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child in the July death of Jayce Martin.

Jayce’s mother, Victoria Toth, 24 was arrested earlier this month on the same charge.

Investigators said Jayce was found covered in bruises and medical examiners believe he was possibly tortured before his death, according to an affidavit for Toth's arrest.

Orlando police and fire responded to 814 Bethune Drive on July 18, where Jayce was pronounced dead. Authorities spoke to Toth, who had called 911, and her live-in boyfriend, Pursglove, who was performing CPR on the boy when medical crews arrived, according to officials.

OPD has made a second arrest in the death of 2-year-old Jayce Martin. Johnathan Pursglove, 25, arrested on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child. Jayce’s mother, 24-year-old Victoria Toth, was arrested on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child earlier this month pic.twitter.com/o7shFSyf4c — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 21, 2018

Toth worked at Rainforest Cafe in Disney Springs during the day and Pursglove took care of her son while she was at work, officials said. She said they had been together since February or March.

Toth, who investigators said often referred to her son as "brat," told authorities she and Pursglove were the only caregivers for Jayce and Pursglove was the primary disciplinarian, according to the affidavit. She said Jayce regularly misbehaved and was disciplined daily, investigators wrote in the report.

According to the arrest affidavit, Toth said when she came home from work on July 15, Jayce said he didn't want to play and didn't feel well. The next day, after she came home from work, Jayce was lethargic and started vomiting. On the day of his death, Jayce had been lethargic, vomiting and ill for three days, officials said.

Toth told detectives on July 17 that her father told her to seek medical help for the toddler, but she didn't. It wasn't until Toth said she found Jayce unresponsive on the bedroom floor, lying facedown in a pool of vomit at 6:32 a.m., that she called 911, according to the arrest affidavit.

Jayce's biological father, Robert Martin, said he was shocked by the OPD detective's report to the Florida State Attorney's Office.

"My family is absolutely devastated from the findings in the report and we will stop at nothing to get justice for him," Martin said.

Toth posted bond and was released from jail. Pursglove's jail status is not known.

