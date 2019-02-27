Live surveillance video helps homeowner bust burglars from out of state, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A homeowner who watched live via surveillance video as two teenagers broke into his home while he was out of state was able to help deputies make an arrest, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a man who lives on Oleander Drive in Bunnell got an alert from his surveillance system Tuesday afternoon and watched as someone broke his window and went inside his home but then left when the home alarm system started to sound.

A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy who were walking nearby when deputies arrived were detained because they matched the description provided by the homeowner, who was in Nebraska, according to the report.

The boys claimed they were riding their bikes and decided to enter the home through a window because they thought it was vacant, the affidavit said.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly credited the homeowner for being vigilant.

“This is a great example of how modern technology can be used to immediately report a crime in progress,” Staly said. “(The victim) took his home security into his own hands and thanks to his security system and the quick response from our deputies, these juveniles were quickly arrested and processed at the Green Roof Inn.”

The teens are facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

