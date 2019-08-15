News

Local animal adoption deals Saturday for Clear the Shelter Day

Deals across Central Florida

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

This Saturday is Clear the Shelter Day, and Central Florida shelters are taking part.

It’s a national movement to help local animal shelters find forever homes for dogs and cats. 

Many local Central Florida shelters are offering deals. 

If you’ve been wanting to adopt a pet, now’s a great time to find your perfect match.

Orange County Animal Services

At Orange County Animals Services, you can adopt a dog or a cat for $5. 

If you miss out on Saturday’s deal, for the rest of August you can adopt a dog for $20 and a cat for $10.

Visit 2769 Conroy Road, Orlando, to meet the available pets. You can also visit the shelter's website here or call 407-836-3111. 
 

Seminole County Animal Services

All adoptions Saturday at Seminole County Animal Services are $5. 

The shelter will also be having a yard sale, ice cream truck and the Big Red Bus for blood donations. Anyone who donates blood gets a voucher for a free adoption and two gifts from One Blood.

To meet available pets, visit Seminole County Animal Services at 232 Eslinger Way, Sanford. You can call the shelter at 407-665-5201 or visit SeminoleCountyPets.com.
 

Halifax Humane Society, Volusia County

The Halifax Humane Society is offering 55% off adoption fees for dogs 1 year or older. Cats that are 6 months and older have a $5 adoption fee. 

Puppy adoption fees are $200, and Kitten adoption fees are $35. 

The shelter is also selling dog and cat starter kits at a discount. The dog kit includes bowls, food, a bed, a collar, a leash and a crate and costs $149.99. The cat kit includes food, a collar, a carrier, a bed and litter for $49.99.  

Visit the shelter at 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach. You can call the shelter at 386-274-4703 or visit its website at halifaxhumanesociety.org.

 

