Local brewery gets taste of historic Orlando cemetery

ORLANDO, Fla. - From politicians to professional baseball players to those who perished on Orlando’s darkest day, men and women who have left a legacy in The City Beautiful have been laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery for decades.

The grave sites date back to the 1880s and display names locals may recognize from street signs—like Bumby, Delaney, Robinson—all figures the cemetery’s devoted sexton brings to life with his storytelling skills.

Don Price digs from a deep well of knowledge. He has spent years sifting through Orlando’s records department and shares those stories on his popular Moonlight Walking tours. However, he is retiring Wednesday afternoon after 31 years as a city historian and human almanac.

In August, lightning struck a popular tree on the property, leaving its branches shattered and its trunk splintered. Price said a set of bald eagles called the oak tree home for the last quarter century, bringing people to the cemetery who normally would not visit.

But not all was lost when the tree was destroyed.

Ten10 Brewing saw this as an opportunity to preserve a piece of the tree while giving beer lovers a taste of the unique Orlando landmark. Head brewer Horus Andersen said they were able to repurpose pieces of the oak tree to craft Grave Fodder.

Price was among the patrons who tasted the now-extinct brew, described as an 11 percent imperial stout with a sweet chocolate-caramel-toffee taste balanced by an earthy quality from oak notes. Grave Fodder sold out the same day it was unveiled, and Ten10 brewers said they are not sure if they will ever brew it again.

There is a slight possibility the beer will resurrect next Halloween, but in the meantime, the brewery might host other collaborations with the cemetery. Greenwood grows sugar cane on-site, which the brewery may utilize for a new flavor. They are also considering culturing bacteria from the oak to create a sour beer.

Perhaps Price can enjoy the next batch of Grave Fodder while celebrating his first year of retirement next Halloween.



