Roses are red,

violets are blue,

this Valentine’s Day,

skip glitter and glue.

Make reservations,

set plans ahead,

show that you care,

and go home well-fed.

For a unique meal,

sure to set you apart,

join Orlando Meats,

and eat a real heart.

ORLANDO, Fla.- The feast of Saint Valentine would not be complete without chocolates, roses and a romantic meal. Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is upon us. If you are one of the millions of people embracing the annual celebration of love, you might have already made plans. But if you’re still looking for a unique way to wow your date, one local business is giving you a chance to show how brave you are by trying something new.

Orlando Meats carries everything from steak cuts and bones to organ meat. Fittingly, the family-owned shop is using one of those organs to take the symbol of Valentine’s Day very literally. Hearts will be the centerpiece of this multiple-course meal. Orlando60 and Bungalower Media’s We Heart Hearts dinner is keeping local businesses at the forefront of the event by also serving Orlando-based Digress wine.

Tickets cost $100 plus tax per person, and seating is limited.

