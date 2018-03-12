Local law enforcement agencies say it's too early to react to new gun law

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott signed a new gun law into action Friday, which was met with contention before and after his signature.

The new law focuses on school safety and it makes changes when it comes to confiscating weapons or firearms.

One of the new implementations in the bill is the Risk Protection Order.

Scott's office said this order gives law enforcement the ability to take firearms from a person who's been detained under the Baker Act.

It also states if a person is deemed violent or mentally ill, they can't buy or possess a weapon or firearm.

If a law enforcement agent or agency feels a person is a danger to themselves or someone else, they can file a court order to a judge to have the weapons or firearms taken away immediately.

That order can last up to a year and law enforcement can file an extension.

The law states, if ordered by a judge to have firearms confiscated, the person has to turn them over to law enforcement.

But the details into neglect of the order falls in a gray area.

Nine Central Florida sheriff's offices were contacted to get their reaction on the Risk Protection Order.

A representative with Marion, Osceola and Sumter counties declined to comment.

They said they are still reviewing the new law and it's too early to make a comment.

Other agencies were not available for comment at the time of the request.

