Local officials react to this weekend's double mass shootings

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two horrific mass shootings happened over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and many local Florida officials have made statements of condolence and messages of hope in the wake of the shootings.

Here are a few.

Florida stands committed to do all that is necessary to support law enforcement efforts for the safety and security of our residents and visitors. May we pray for those who grieve and remember always that we are a resilient nation. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 4, 2019

The two horrible attacks in Texas & Ohio should sadden & concern all Americans.



May God bless those impacted by these heartbreaking tragedies & the police,paramedics,doctors & nurses who saved lives. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 4, 2019

What we’ve seen in the last 24 hours in El Paso and Dayton is devastating. Hate and intolerance are corrupting too many of our young people.



White nationalism is a cancer on our country. We all stand united against this evil. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 4, 2019

