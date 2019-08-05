News

Local officials react to this weekend's double mass shootings

Sen. Marco Rubio and others offer condolences to victims

By Jack Roskopp - Graham Media Group
Scott Olson/Getty

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two horrific mass shootings happened over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and many local Florida officials have made statements of condolence and messages of hope in the wake of the shootings. 

Here are a few.  

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.