Man carjacked at gunpoint at Orange County gas station

LOCKHART, Fla. – A man was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday at an Orange County gas station, according to deputies.

The armed carjacking was reported around 2:40 a.m. at the Kangaroo Express at 7661 Magnolia Homes Road.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man at the pumps when three men arrived in a silver SUV and carjacked him.

Two of the assailants drove away in the victim’s vehicle, a gray 2013 Toyota Corolla, while the third culprit drove off in the SUV.

The victim was not injured.

No other details have been released.