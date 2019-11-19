56ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

56ºF

Local

Man carjacked at gunpoint at Orange County gas station

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: crime, carjacking, Orange County

LOCKHART, Fla. – A man was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday at an Orange County gas station, according to deputies.

The armed carjacking was reported around 2:40 a.m. at the Kangaroo Express at 7661 Magnolia Homes Road.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man at the pumps when three men arrived in a silver SUV and carjacked him.

Two of the assailants drove away in the victim’s vehicle, a gray 2013 Toyota Corolla, while the third culprit drove off in the SUV.

The victim was not injured.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel Dahm

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email

Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.