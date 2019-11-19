Man carjacked at gunpoint at Orange County gas station
LOCKHART, Fla. – A man was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday at an Orange County gas station, according to deputies.
The armed carjacking was reported around 2:40 a.m. at the Kangaroo Express at 7661 Magnolia Homes Road.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man at the pumps when three men arrived in a silver SUV and carjacked him.
Two of the assailants drove away in the victim’s vehicle, a gray 2013 Toyota Corolla, while the third culprit drove off in the SUV.
The victim was not injured.
No other details have been released.
