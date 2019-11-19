Man injured in armed robbery at Orlando apartments
Victim taken to hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured Monday night in an armed robbery at an Orlando apartment complex, police said.
The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Acclaim at Conroy apartments near I-4 and Conroy Road.
A 911 caller reported a shooting, but investigators have not confirmed that the victim was shot, only saying he was injured inside his apartment during an armed robbery.
The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.
No other details have been released.
