Man injured in armed robbery at Orlando apartments

Victim taken to hospital

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured Monday night in an armed robbery at an Orlando apartment complex, police said.

The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Acclaim at Conroy apartments near I-4 and Conroy Road.

A 911 caller reported a shooting, but investigators have not confirmed that the victim was shot, only saying he was injured inside his apartment during an armed robbery.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.

No other details have been released.

