Loud noises, explosive booms in Maitland part of training exercise
Training exercise conducted by Orange County Sheriff’s Office
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A law enforcement training exercise has been blamed for loud noises and booms heard by people in Maitland and Winter Park.
Several residents took to social media Wednesday to complain about the noise.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, it was all part of a training exercise by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies have not offered any details about the training.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.