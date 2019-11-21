60ºF

Loud noises, explosive booms in Maitland part of training exercise

Training exercise conducted by Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A law enforcement training exercise has been blamed for loud noises and booms heard by people in Maitland and Winter Park.

Several residents took to social media Wednesday to complain about the noise.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, it was all part of a training exercise by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have not offered any details about the training.

Cathleigh Winningham

Cathleigh Winningham

Cathleigh is a newscast producer and has been with News 6 since 2014. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications, with a focus in broadcast journalism. Cathleigh produces the 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. newscasts.

