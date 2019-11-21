Man forced at gunpoint to drive to Orange County bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – Authorities in Orange County are searching for two assailants who forced a man at gunpoint to drive them an Orange County bank to steal his money, deputies said.

The armed robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment complex at 4947 Waterway Court.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was in the parking lot when two men approached him. One of them pulled out a gun and tried to rob him, deputies said.

The man said he didn’t have anything of value, so the assailants forced him to drive his car to the BB&T bank at Michigan and Orange Avenue, where they attempted to force him to withdraw money, according to authorities.

Deputies said a struggle ensued, and the men ran away.

Officials are searching for the culprits, who were described as men in their 20s with slight builds.

No other details, including whether shots were fired, have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.