DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A homeless man has been sentenced to a year in jail after authorities say he walked into a Florida high school classroom armed with a knife.

Volusia County Judge Bryan Feigenbaum ordered Derek Marlowe, 51, to spend 364 days in jail after jurors last week found him guilty of trespassing on school property, disorderly conduct and disrupting a school function.

Prosecutors said Marlowe was drunk when he rode his bicycle to Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange on Sept. 27.

Marlowe sat down in a classroom and asked a question, prompting the teacher hit a panic button and call for assistance, officials said.

Marlowe was arrested by the school resource officer.

