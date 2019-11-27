FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – A Gold Star widow in Lake County will be celebrating Thanksgiving with her family in a brand new home.

Crystal Blasjo and her children were gifted a mortgage-free home Tuesday in Fruitland Park.

The home was gifted through the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Blasjo’s husband, Army Sgt. Aaron Blasjo, was killed May 29, 2011, during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Gold Star Family Home Program helps honor the legacy of fallen soldiers by providing surviving family members with a free place to live.