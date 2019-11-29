ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at an Orlando hotel, according to police.

Orlando police said Jahkeel Daiquon O’Neil, 21; Jahkiel Shaquille Gumbs, 24; and Deondre Simmonds, 22; were arrested in the death of Jeff Aldophe, who was killed Nov. 4 at the Ambassador Hotel on Colonial Drive.

According to police, O’Neil was arrested Nov. 20/ in Osceola County and taken to the Osceola County Jail. Gumbs and Simmonds were arrested Wednesday and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Earlier this month, officers surrounded the hotel for several hours and Aldophe was found shot in his car, police said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No other details have been released.