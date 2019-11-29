DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating what’s believed to be a planned murder-suicide earlier this week at the Daytona Beach Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A man and his wife were found shot to death at the facility on 3rd Street.

According to Daytona Beach police, the man shot and killed his wife, who was a resident at the facility, then went into a bathroom and shot himself. Police said it’s believed the shootings took place one or two days ago.

Police said the man left behind a note and burial paperwork.