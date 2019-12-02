DELAND, Fla. – City leaders in DeLand are expected to take a final vote Monday on an ordinance aimed at eliminating loud noise in residential areas.

Under the proposal, people living in residential areas could be fined if noise is heard 300 feet or more from their home during the day. The distance would be reduced to 150 feet at night.

The first offense for violating the noise ordinance would come with a warning. The second offense would cost violators $250. The third warning would carry a fine of $500.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.