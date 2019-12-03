COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 82-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Cocoa home Monday morning.

Marvin Johnson was reported missing after he left his home on South Denton Circle between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday and drove to an auto repair shop in the area of Peachtree Street in Cocoa but never arrived, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Johnson was described as a black man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 105 pounds. He has short, gray hair and brown eyes. Johnson was last seen wearing a brown button-down, long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and a brown hat and shoes.

Johnson was believed to be driving a silver 1994 Mercury Marquis with the Florida tag Z5RFW.

Deputies said Johnson has been listed as a missing/endangered adult.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-7162.