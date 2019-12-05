Mini horses help UCF students with test anxiety

ORLANDO, Fla. – Students at the University of Central Florida are getting a little extra help dealing with finals week.

UCF police escorted two mini therapy horses around campus Wednesday.

Boop! and Honey were brought in to help lighten the mood as students take their end of semester exams.

One horse was dressed up in a festive Christmas outfit, while the other donned sparkly shoes.

During their tour of campus, the horses were also joined by UCF’s Knugget, the school’s own mini horse that is routinely introduced at football games.