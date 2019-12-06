Orange County teachers vote on 2019-20 salaries, backpay, healthcare

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Teachers are voting Friday on a proposed pay increase and healthcare costs agreed upon with Orange County Public Schools for the 2019-20 school year.

In November, after months of negotiations, Orange County teachers and the Orange County Public Schools struck a tentative one-year deal over pay raises and insurance for the current school year. On Friday, teachers will vote whether to approve that deal.

As part of the deal, teachers will receive a 5.5% increase in payroll and health insurance coverage costs will remain at the same rate through October 2020, the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association said in a statement.

To cover the insurance cost, the school district will pay 10 months of the insurance increase for all employees for this school year.

The plan also guarantees teachers will get bathroom breaks and planning time. Under the plan, beginning next school year, teachers will be able to use early release days -- totaling 3 1/2 days per month -- for planning time. Only two early release days can be used by school administration for meetings or trainings.

Orange County Classroom Teachers Association leaders told News 6 they are hoping teachers vote yes on the proposed contract that would cover the 2019-20 school year.

By Friday afternoon Orange County Classroom Teachers Association members were tallying the votes. The finally tally is expected to be in sometime late Friday.

If approved, the deal comes just in time as teachers and the district are back at the negotiation table for next year's pay raises.

Teachers said they are planning a trip to Tallahassee in January to rally for higher pay.

Check back for updates after the vote is complete on Friday evening.