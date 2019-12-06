Trek recalls more than 2,000 electric bikes

Trek has recalled 2,840 electric bikes due to a fall hazard.

The report from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the front fender bolt of the Trek Super Commuter+ 8S can unthread causing the wheel to detach from the bike.

Officials said the recall involves models of the Trek Super Commuter+ 8S electric bike from 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“Trek” is labeled on the bike’s downtube and the bike has an integrated battery and motor, according to Trek.

CPSC said the bike were sold in Viper Red with black decals.

The sizes of the bikes in the recall are 45/S through 60/XL, according to CPSC.

Any customer who has this bike should take it to a Trek retailer for a free inspection and repair, according to Trek.

CLICK HERE TO FIND A TREK RETAILER NEAR YOU

Trek said officials received two reports of the wrong bolt being installed to secure the front fender to the fork crown.

One injury resulting in a vertebrae fracture has been reported, according to Trek.