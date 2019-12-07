Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to the 6800 block of Tussilago Way at about 2:57 p.m. for a man down call, officials said.

Deputies who arrived found two unresponsive males. Officials said they were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

