Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Orange County, officials say
Officials: 2 people found dead on Tussilago Way
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies went to the 6800 block of Tussilago Way at about 2:57 p.m. for a man down call, officials said.
Deputies who arrived found two unresponsive males. Officials said they were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.
