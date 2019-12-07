Man caught after he climbed roof to avoid officers, police say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Leesburg Police Department said a man was caught after he climbed a roof to avoid officers.

Roger Sands, 39, of Leesburg, has been charged with vehicle theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Police said investigators tried to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Ross and Sumter Streets around 9:41 p.m. on Thursday.

This is just north of State Road 44 and just east of 14th Street.

Investigators said Sands left the vehicle and climbed a roof.

He was caught shortly after, police said.

Investigators said they found him in possession of a handgun, methamphetamine, syringes, and ammunition.