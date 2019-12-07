Orlando man accused of filming another man in the bathroom

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department said a 49-year-old Orlando man is accused of recording another man in a Wawa bathroom.

Police said the incident happened along the Wawa on State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs on Sept. 2.

Keith Cannon has been charged with video voyeurism.

Investigators said police found videos of the victim.

Officers said they also found other videos of men undressed in other bathrooms and a locker room.

Authorities said some of the videos go back to 2017.