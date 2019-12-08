2 dogs die in Orange County house fire

HUNTER'S CREEK – Two dogs died in an Orange County house fire Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire occurred on the 11000 block of Hambley Avenue in Hunter’s Creek, authorities said.

The dogs were in the garage of the house, where the fire started, according to authorities.

The fire didn’t spread into the house and the two adults and four children who reside there weren’t home at the time, authorities said.