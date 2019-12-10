Dance team sneaks into Winter Garden Christmas Parade, city manager says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Changes are coming to the Winter Garden Christmas parade after an Orlando dance team crashed the parade and played music filled with bad words during the family event held this past Saturday.

Winter Garden City Manager Mike Bollhoefer said a group of dancers that had not signed up for the parade snuck onto the parade route.

He said music with swear words and other vulgar language was played.

Bollhoefer said more security will be added.

“They’re not registered, they didn’t have a number, they didn’t come from the staging area. They joined in from the side area and they snuck in and were able to put on their act,” Bollhoefer said.

News 6 went to the Pine Hills studio of the dance team, Unity and Diversity Dancers.

Unity and Diversity Dancers declined to comment at this time.

News 6 has learned the same team was also at Ocoee’s Christmas parade just a few hours earlier, also playing adult-themed music.

A viewer sent us this video clip of that incident.

No one from the City of Ocoee or the Ocoee Lions Club that puts on the event returned our emails and calls for comment.