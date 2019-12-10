85ºF

Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd part of Welcome to Rockville lineup

Metallica already announced as other headliner

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Welcome to Rockville’s concert lineup is set.

Disturbed was announced as the Saturday night headliner, with Metallica headlining Friday and Sunday night, according to the Daytona Beach News Journal.

The three-day rock festival will also see the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Godsmack, Deftones, Dropkick Murphys and more.

Attendees can enter the festival each day at 11:30 a.m. from May 8-10 at Daytona International Speedway.

FridaySaturdaySunday
MetallicaDisturbedMetallica
DeftonesThe OffspringLynyrd Skynyrd
Social DistortionStaindGodsmack
Dropkick MurphysLamb of GodMastodon
RancidAlter BridgeGojira
Royal BloodThe Pretty RecklessAnthrax
GhostemaneHollywood UndeadCode Orange
Motionless In WhiteHellyeahDance Gavin Dance
Knocked LooseBad WolvesSleeping With Sirens
Bones UKThe DarknessOf Mice & Men
City MorguePower TripSick Of It All
Dinosaur Pile-UpJinjerAgnostic Front
BrutusNew Years DayFire From The Gods
Killstation3TeethCounterfeit
Brass AgainstBrkn LoveAirbourne
Ego Kill TalentToothgrinderGoodbye June
Zero 9:36Joyous WolfStitched Up Heart
*not listed in any orderHero The Band

To purchase tickets, visit metallicaxx.com or learn more about the festival by clicking here.

