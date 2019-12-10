Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd part of Welcome to Rockville lineup
Metallica already announced as other headliner
Welcome to Rockville’s concert lineup is set.
Disturbed was announced as the Saturday night headliner, with Metallica headlining Friday and Sunday night, according to the Daytona Beach News Journal.
The three-day rock festival will also see the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Godsmack, Deftones, Dropkick Murphys and more.
Attendees can enter the festival each day at 11:30 a.m. from May 8-10 at Daytona International Speedway.
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Metallica
|Disturbed
|Metallica
|Deftones
|The Offspring
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Social Distortion
|Staind
|Godsmack
|Dropkick Murphys
|Lamb of God
|Mastodon
|Rancid
|Alter Bridge
|Gojira
|Royal Blood
|The Pretty Reckless
|Anthrax
|Ghostemane
|Hollywood Undead
|Code Orange
|Motionless In White
|Hellyeah
|Dance Gavin Dance
|Knocked Loose
|Bad Wolves
|Sleeping With Sirens
|Bones UK
|The Darkness
|Of Mice & Men
|City Morgue
|Power Trip
|Sick Of It All
|Dinosaur Pile-Up
|Jinjer
|Agnostic Front
|Brutus
|New Years Day
|Fire From The Gods
|Killstation
|3Teeth
|Counterfeit
|Brass Against
|Brkn Love
|Airbourne
|Ego Kill Talent
|Toothgrinder
|Goodbye June
|Zero 9:36
|Joyous Wolf
|Stitched Up Heart
|*not listed in any order
|Hero The Band
To purchase tickets, visit metallicaxx.com or learn more about the festival by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.