Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd part of Welcome to Rockville lineup

Welcome to Rockville’s concert lineup is set.

Disturbed was announced as the Saturday night headliner, with Metallica headlining Friday and Sunday night, according to the Daytona Beach News Journal.

The three-day rock festival will also see the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Godsmack, Deftones, Dropkick Murphys and more.

Attendees can enter the festival each day at 11:30 a.m. from May 8-10 at Daytona International Speedway.

Friday Saturday Sunday Metallica Disturbed Metallica Deftones The Offspring Lynyrd Skynyrd Social Distortion Staind Godsmack Dropkick Murphys Lamb of God Mastodon Rancid Alter Bridge Gojira Royal Blood The Pretty Reckless Anthrax Ghostemane Hollywood Undead Code Orange Motionless In White Hellyeah Dance Gavin Dance Knocked Loose Bad Wolves Sleeping With Sirens Bones UK The Darkness Of Mice & Men City Morgue Power Trip Sick Of It All Dinosaur Pile-Up Jinjer Agnostic Front Brutus New Years Day Fire From The Gods Killstation 3Teeth Counterfeit Brass Against Brkn Love Airbourne Ego Kill Talent Toothgrinder Goodbye June Zero 9:36 Joyous Wolf Stitched Up Heart *not listed in any order Hero The Band

To purchase tickets, visit metallicaxx.com or learn more about the festival by clicking here.