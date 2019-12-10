Florida Foodie: How a months-long hike inspired Dave Green to combat food waste

Feeding Children Everywhere CEO Dave Green says it was a months-long hike that opened his eyes to his true calling in life: helping solve food waste and feeding people around the world.

Green ditched a career in finance and technology to hike the Pacific Crest Trail. Green calls the arduous journey the “adventure of a lifetime” and it made him realize he wanted to devote his life to serving others.

The next challenge was figuring out how to do that. Eventually, he found his way to Feeding Children Everywhere. He has served as chief executive officer of the nonprofit, helping to feed people in Central Florida and all around the world.

Now, Green is moving on to a new adventure. It’s one that he hopes will help solve the problem of food waste.

On this episode of Florida Foodie, Green talks about his accomplishments at Feeding Children Everywhere and how he wants to give people the tools to empower them to solve sustainability issues.

