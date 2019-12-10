Orlando approves pilot program allowing rental scooters in city

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City Commission has approved a 1-year pilot program allowing rental scooters in the city.

Electric scooter company Lime was among those pushing for the program.

“Lime is founded on a simple idea that all communities deserve access to smart, affordable mobility,” Lime officials posted on the company’s website.

Lime has posted safety rules customers have to follow when they use a rental scooter. The rules can be found at this link.

Bikes in the city from Lime will be replaced with electric scooters.