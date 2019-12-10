Report of student wearing bulletproof vest causes scare at Florida school
Threat at Forest High School in Ocala unfounded, authorities say
OCALA, Fla. – Law enforcement officers were called to a Marion County high school Monday after receiving reports of a student wearing a bulletproof vest.
Forest High School in Ocala was put on Code Yellow status while deputies and police searched the campus.
Investigators said nothing suspicious was discovered.
