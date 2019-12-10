Road widening project threatens popular Volusia County Christmas light display

DELTONA, Fla. – For more than 30 years, Connie Bush and Bob Vincent’s Christmas light display has caught the eye of anyone traveling along Howland Boulevard in Deltona, with more than a dozen inflatable displays and thousands of lights.

The two said their display keeps growing as do the smiles from families who come back year after year.

"Our electric [bill] is about triple, but it's worth it because it's for a good cause," Bush said.

However, this will be the last year the “Deltona Holiday Parade of Homes" winner will have a display of this size because an upcoming widening project on Howland Boulevard is expected to drastically shrink the size of the front yard.

“It’s going to be the last year we can put it on the fence because Howland Boulevard is expanding to four lanes and they’re taking close to 25 feet of our property,” Vincent said. “I don’t know what it’s going to look like, I’m sure there will be a lot of equipment around here which will take away from what we’re trying to present.”

Photos of Connie Bush and Bob Vincent's Christmas light display through the years.

Volusia County leaders told News 6 the $13 million widening project on Howland Boulevard between Elkcam Boulevard and Providence Boulevard is expected to begin in May 2020.

"When they first said it, I had to swallow my heart down, but then if that's what the county wants, we're going to go along with it," Bush said. "It might be better in the long run."

But for many in the community, it's difficult to see how Florida's growth is impacting some traditions.

Arthur Tyler pulled his car over Tuesday while News 6 was speaking with Bush and Vincent, just to let them know he’s looked at their display since the 1980s.

"This is the most popular display in Deltona as far as I'm concerned," he said. "It's sad, very sad. I'm sorry to see it but they will make the best of it."

For those interested in visiting the display, you can drive by 2425 Howland Boulevard in Deltona.