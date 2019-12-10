Titusville father heads to Tallahassee to testify on behavior therapists

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville father is heading to Tallahassee to testify on behavior therapists.

Representative Rene Plasencia asked Jonathan Pogar to testify at the Health Market Reform as the subcommittee discusses HB 575 Applied Behavior Analysis Services at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

If passed, the bill would provide an exemption from licensure requirements for anyone who is employed or under contract with entities providing applied behavior analysis services.

The bill would redefine the term private instruction personnel to include behavior analysts and paraprofessionals providing applied behavior analysis services.

“It’s pretty phenomenal and surreal it’s coming to light as a state issue,” Pogar said.

Pogar’s 7-year-old son, Andrew, was diagnosed with seronegative autoimmune encephalitis two years ago.

Since then, he said his son has become nonverbal and he has displayed symptoms commonly associated with autism.

Pogar tried to get Andrew’s behavior therapist at the Brevard County campus.

The school board initially told Pogar behavior therapists are not listed on the state-approved list outlining who is allowed in schools to help children.

FloridaToday.com is reporting the district will allow behavior therapists to work in Brevard Schools in January.

Pogar said parents all over the state have been reaching out to him about this issue.

He said it’s just not a Florida problem, it’s a nationwide problem.

The Titusville father said parents from Hawaii have talked to him about this issue.