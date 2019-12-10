UCF fraternity brothers accused of forcing blindfolded pledge to do cocaine

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brothers of the University of Central Florida’s chapter of Sigma Chi are accused of forcing a blindfolded pledge to do cocaine in order to join the fraternity, according to documents from the school.

An incident reporting form says the forced drug use happened the afternoon of Oct. 26. It says the student was forced to stay in Sigma Chi’s on-campus house from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27 and he was permitted to join the organization shortly after taking the drug.

The allegation is under investigation.

A university spokesman said that effective Nov. 25, Sigma Chi was placed on suspension for the remainder of the fall 2019 and the spring 2020 semesters for an unrelated incident. Details of that allegation were not immediately available but records show the fraternity was found to have used the university’s name or trademarks in an unauthorized way.

Sigma Chi did not commit disruptive conduct, alcohol-related misconduct or drug-related misconduct, records show.

While on suspension, the fraternity cannot participate in on or off-campus events, intramurals, socials or mixers. Only routine business can be conducted.

On Tuesday, the university released a statement about the cocaine allegation.

“At UCF, our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students. Student organizations that endanger their members and violate the university’s code of conduct must be held accountable. Hazing in any form is unacceptable. We are thankful to the chapter members and others who had the courage to speak up so the university could investigate,” the statement read.

School officials said they plan to discuss ways to reinforce Greek values on campus.

Hazing can be reported by calling the university’s anti-hazing hotline at 407-823-4518 or emailing anti-hazing@ucf.edu. Incident reports can be submitted online here.