Armed man attempted to rape woman in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies say they’re looking for an armed man who attempted to rape a woman Tuesday morning.

The attack happened at 6:40 a.m. near Dean Road and Mission Bay Boulevard in the Mission Bay apartment complex, which is about three miles from the University of Central Florida.

Deputies said the woman, who had been walking in the area, fought back against the armed man, which caused him to run away.

The man is described as being in his 20s, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black basketball shorts and a gray durag.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).