Customers shot at while leaving Orange County store, deputies search for suspects

ORANGE COUNTY,Fla. – Customers were shot at while leaving an Orange County store on Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6 p.m. deputies responded to the scene in the area of Chickasaw Trail and Colonial Drive.

This is just west of State Road 417.

SHOTS FIRED AT ORANGE CO CAR WASH. Orange County deputies are on the scene right now at the corner of Chickasaw and East Colonial. Posted by News 6 WKMG / ClickOrlando on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Deputies said shots were fired between two vehicles.

There are no reported injuries at this time, according to deputies.

Several cars have been damaged by gunfire, according to deputies.

Investigators are asking for surveillance video from businesses in the area to see who is responsible for the shots fired.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.