Students return to Palm Bay High School after ‘large-scale brawl’

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Students on Wednesday were greeted by law enforcement officers a day after what Melbourne police described as a “large-scale brawl” at Palm Bay Magnet High School.

Ten students and one adult were arrested following the fight that investigators said started between two girls in a hallway.

According to police, one of the girls attacked a school resource officer who attempted to contain the dispute. Several other students then started fighting before the situation came under control, investigators said.

Officials identified the adult arrested as Natasha Johnson, 40, who is a relative of a student.

Johnson began arguing with a student after the fight was resolved and refused to leave campus after being asked several times by an officer, according to an arrest affidavit.

Johnson faces charges of disturbing a school function, trespassing on school property and resisting arrest.

The teens who were arrested face various charges that include battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, disrupting a school function and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Brevard County Public Schools said law enforcement presence on campus could be increased if necessary, but school officials were not expecting any further issues to arise.