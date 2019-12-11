This Florida mother’s Christmas mistake will crack you up

Getting in the holiday spirit means decorating, spreading cheer and trying to be even more generous than usual, but sometimes, that Christmas kindness can backfire in the most ridiculous way possible.

Mary Katherine Backstrom, better known as Florida mom blogger and author Mom Babble, was recently at a Wawa gas station when, inspired by an article she read, she decided to bring some joy to those around her.

The woman behind her in line at the convenience store was only buying some ginger ale, so she offered to purchase the item for her.

She said the woman was thankful and they shared a “precious moment."

Things took a turn from there.

“So I walk outside and I’m still in the mindset that the holidays are so magical and I see this man... he’s cleaning my windshield," Backstrom said in a Facebook video. "I’m convinced that this is the Christmas magic and so I’m like, ‘Oh gosh, I just love this time of year, you know?’”

She decided to let the man know how appreciative she was.

“So I walk up to this man and I’m like, ‘This is my favorite part of humanity. I love Christmas,’” Backstrom said between bursts of laughter.

To show just how grateful she was, she gave the man -- a complete stranger -- a big, merry hug.

But there was just one problem.

“It wasn’t my car,” Backstrom said.

Turns out, the would-be do-gooder was cleaning the windshield of his own vehicle, which just so happened to be the same make and model of Backstrom’s vehicle and was parked in front of hers.

Rather than explain the mistake, Backstrom walked back to her car to try to contain her laughter and, of course, record a video to show her followers.

“I had to share this with y’all because I’m out here hugging strangers at the gas station because the magic of Christmas is so powerful,” Backstrom joked.

If you thrive on schadenfreude, you can watch the full video below: