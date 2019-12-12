Orange County boy set on fire continues to recover

ORLANDO, Fla. – Over the last three months, every step has gotten a little bit easier for 9-year-old Zylon Hylick after suffering third-degree burns in a freak incident with friends.

“It’s been hard because I’ve been hurting a lot, but I’m getting better so it’s starting to hurt less,” Hylick said.

In October, Zylon was badly burned after a friend with a bottle of gasoline and a lighter somehow set Zylon on fire, according to his mother.

Harris said a neighbor with a hose had to spray her son down to stop the flames.

“It could have been worse,” Zylon said.

Zylon had to be moved from Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children to Shriners Hospital for Children in Cincinnati, Ohio, due to the severity of his third-degree burns all over his legs.

The 9-year-old is doing therapy to help regain his strength while wearing compression clothes to help minimize scarring.

“At home, I have to do stretches with him three times a week as well,” Harris said.

For quite a while, Orange County deputies were investigating the case. This past week, News 6 learned that the case was closed with no criminal charges and that’s OK if you ask Zylon and his family.

“We didn’t want to place any of the blame on the children, we just wanted to know what happened,” Harris said. “You never know what a 9-and 10-year-olds are doing, and we just need to be aware of what we have as parents around our house.”

Hylick is expected to return to Ohio every several weeks as part of his rehabilitation and hopes to be running and jogging in two months.

“We’ll be going back every six weeks for now,” Harris said.

A GoFundMe account set up to help with medical expenses raised more than $10,000 for Zylon’s family.

“I’m going to get better soon,” Hylick said.