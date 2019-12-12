Salmon recalled in Florida and 10 other states
Products were recalled due to possible contamination with listeria
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said CATSMO has recalled salmon in Florida and 10 other states.
The FDA said the recall is out of an abundance of caution as the cold-smoked salmon could be contaminated with listeria.
The recalled products were distributed in the following states:
- New York
- Connecticut
- New Jersey
- Minnesota
- North Carolina
- Florida
- Virginia
- Massachusetts
- Illinois
- Pennsylvania
- Washington D.C.
Health officials said the product comes in a vacuum-sealed plastic package in the following sizes:
- whole fillets
- specialty cuts
- 4 oz.
- 8 oz.
- 1 lb.
CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS
The FDA posted a chart of all the recalled products.
Customers who have purchased the impacted product should return the salmon to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Anyone with questions about the recall is asked to call 845-895-2296.
