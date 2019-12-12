Salmon recalled in Florida and 10 other states

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said CATSMO has recalled salmon in Florida and 10 other states.

The FDA said the recall is out of an abundance of caution as the cold-smoked salmon could be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled products were distributed in the following states:

New York

Connecticut

New Jersey

Minnesota

North Carolina

Florida

Virginia

Massachusetts

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Washington D.C.

Health officials said the product comes in a vacuum-sealed plastic package in the following sizes:

whole fillets

specialty cuts

4 oz.

8 oz.

1 lb.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS

The FDA posted a chart of all the recalled products.

Customers who have purchased the impacted product should return the salmon to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall is asked to call 845-895-2296.